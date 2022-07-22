Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,999 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

