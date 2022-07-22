Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.77 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

