The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.36.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

