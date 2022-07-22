Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $87,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,633,000 after purchasing an additional 867,699 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,758,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 248,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,132 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading

