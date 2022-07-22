Conning Inc. Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,085 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $47,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of PG stock opened at $140.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.33. The stock has a market cap of $337.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

