Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,235 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,666 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,619 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $33.46 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.30.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

