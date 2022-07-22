Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDK opened at $54.76 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDK. Barrington Research cut shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

