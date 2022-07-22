Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $153.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.53 and a 200 day moving average of $152.85. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

