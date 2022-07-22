FourThought Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in YETI by 29.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 80.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 87,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in YETI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.46. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

About YETI

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.