AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) by 192.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
AvePoint Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ AVPT opened at $5.08 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.
About AvePoint
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
