AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) by 192.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $5.08 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.

About AvePoint

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.67 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.