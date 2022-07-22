300 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,350,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,928,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Republic Services stock opened at $131.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 target price on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.43.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.