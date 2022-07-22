FourThought Financial LLC Has $47,000 Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 32.8% in the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 459,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,774,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 8.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 276,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.06.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $144.57 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $182.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

