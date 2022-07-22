FourThought Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $256.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.92. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

