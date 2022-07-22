FourThought Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,039,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 231,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI opened at $55.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITCI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

