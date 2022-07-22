Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.2% during the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

