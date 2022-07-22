Whittier Trust Co. Makes New $578,000 Investment in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON opened at $24.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $26.71.

