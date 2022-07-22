Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA opened at $105.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average is $107.07. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

