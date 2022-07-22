Whittier Trust Co. Has $616,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Clorox by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 30,479 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.1 %

CLX opened at $147.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

