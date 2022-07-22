abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Stake Cut by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 137,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $813,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SGOL stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86.

