Whittier Trust Co. Buys 5,376 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $54.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average is $59.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

