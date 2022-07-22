Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 3,975 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

