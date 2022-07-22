Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,774,290,000 after acquiring an additional 223,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,602,000 after acquiring an additional 95,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,668,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology Stock Up 3.6 %

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $284.24 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.86 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.50 and a 200 day moving average of $380.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.