Whittier Trust Co. Has $673,000 Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average is $92.87. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.91, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

