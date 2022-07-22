Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 4,063 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.04) to GBX 3,800 ($45.43) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.19) to GBX 4,000 ($47.82) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,066.67.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

