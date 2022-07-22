Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $223.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

