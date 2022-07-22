Whittier Trust Co. Buys New Shares in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.05% of New Mountain Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.62 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 68.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Activity at New Mountain Finance

In related news, CEO Robert Hamwee purchased 20,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $232,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,611.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other New Mountain Finance news, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Hamwee bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $232,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,611.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 86,100 shares of company stock worth $1,068,268. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Featured Stories

