Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,904.00 to $1,768.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,876.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $1,368.04 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,313.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,435.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

