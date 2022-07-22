Whittier Trust Co. Has $772,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $492.74 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $472.35 and its 200-day moving average is $530.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $663.47.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.