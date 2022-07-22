Whittier Trust Co. Sells 300 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in FedEx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,326,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $227.66 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $298.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.99.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

