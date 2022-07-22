Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 2,243 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DaVita by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $2,554,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on DVA. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.40. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.