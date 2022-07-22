Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2,580.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

GBAB opened at $18.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.