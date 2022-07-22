Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 118.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SCHA stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

