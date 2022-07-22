The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.8 %

KHC opened at $37.95 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.