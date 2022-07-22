Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,055 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $57.74 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.