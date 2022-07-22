PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Lynn A. Peterson Sells 7,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,928,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDCE opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.73. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

