Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $45,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.6 %

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

CRWD opened at $189.00 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.53.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

