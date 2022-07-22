Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Buys $21,816.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $21,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 259,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,509.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $21,597.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $21,625.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $21,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $21,222.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $21,336.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $20,938.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $21,644.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $21,480.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

Rocket Companies stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.