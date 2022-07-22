Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Buys $21,816.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $21,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 259,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,509.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $21,597.00.
- On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $21,625.00.
- On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00.
- On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $21,650.00.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $21,222.00.
- On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $21,336.00.
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $20,938.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $21,644.00.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $21,480.00.
Rocket Companies Stock Up 2.4 %
Rocket Companies stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
