Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $286.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBNY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.79.

Signature Bank Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SBNY opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.19 and a 200 day moving average of $265.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

