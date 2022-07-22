Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LZ opened at $10.64 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.94%. The company had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

