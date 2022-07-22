Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Lowered by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $269,546,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,471,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,637,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,424,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.56.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $280.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $230.10 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

