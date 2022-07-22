Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 270,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.25.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.31 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.14.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also

