Matthew Rizik Purchases 2,400 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,509.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $21,597.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $21,625.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $21,222.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $21,336.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $20,938.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $21,644.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik bought 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,480.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

