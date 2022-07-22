Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,556 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 39,816 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.16.

Insider Activity

CF Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

