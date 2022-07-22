Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $107.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.24 and its 200-day moving average is $113.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

