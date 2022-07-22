Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Cowen

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.56.

NVTA opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $538.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.03. Invitae has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,772.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,772.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $64,930.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 344,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock worth $303,038 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 5,962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,668,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,215,000 after acquiring an additional 986,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

