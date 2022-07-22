Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.41. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

