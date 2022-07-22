Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $83.61 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

