SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 950.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,502 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

