SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,147 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $59,005.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristen E. Blum acquired 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,196.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,227.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $59,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,198 shares of company stock valued at $772,247. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

