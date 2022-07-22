Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE AAP opened at $189.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.